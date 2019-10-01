Discussion
Hello, Everyone of Product Hunt, I started Namos Market, a subsidiary of Culturefiy. Namos market was created this July/August and being frustrated with the average pricing standards of modern popular Marketplace websites for freelancers. I was in desperate need to make some money to pay my rent I signed up for some popular marketplace websites and I couldn't wait for two weeks for the gig to clear and then another few days for the payment to be transferred to my bank account. Frustrated that the minimum prices for the services were set by a low bar, forcing freelancers to complete and list pricer much lower than their normal rate or price. I originally created Namos market for myself, now open to all! The original version I used WordPress + Typeform + Stripe. I was able to receive payment in minutes and complete a task in under 24 hours. The second version I created in boundless labs which is a no-code tool. This live website is now the third version. What about buyers? If you landed on this page and you are someone interested in administrative support, email marketing, or podcast production. You should choose us if you want to support fair freelance services and practices. Come buy services from freelancers you love and want to support. Are you a freelancer and want to sell your services? Sellers go through an application process, as we don't want to make it easy for people to post below industry pricing. Apply and you'll be added to a waiting list. The last thing the app needs is how to properly pay and which countries we can legally make payments out to. Most importantly, for now, Namos Market is a place where freelancers can post fair pricing services and get paid quicker. I had to give a huge thanks to @bentossell, the @Makerpad community, @nolan_evans @Boundless, and the Women Make Community. I'm excited to see where this project heads and I greatly appreciate any input feedback and any questions on building this pretty cool what you can do it no code! Best, Naya Moss
@anthilemoon Thank you so much Anne-Laure ❤️ Appreciate all of your help and support.
@makerpad @bentossell Thank you Ben! Again, huge thanks to you and the MakerPad community. Making all things possible for the nocode movement! ❤️