Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
How to post a product?
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Naming Magic
Naming Magic
Use AI to name your company and find a domain
🏷 Free
Branding
+ 2
With a product description and seed words the site will use AI to generate a handful of names and then go one step further and tell you if the domain is available.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
12m ago