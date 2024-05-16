Launches
Namify AI

Free AI powered business name generator

Looking for brand name that checks all the boxes? Enter Namify ✨ It not only uses AI to generate the most suitable brand name for your product or startup, but also does:
    ✅Trademark check
      ✅Domain check
        ✅Username check
          🔥AND offers a free logo!
Branding
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Namify
Namify - Free AI powered business name generator
Namify AI by
Namify
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in Branding, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by Namrata Arya.
Namrata Arya
. Featured on June 12th, 2024.
Namify
Namify is rated 5/5 by 38 users. It first launched on June 17th, 2021.
