Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Namify
See Namify’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Namify AI
Namify AI
Free AI powered business name generator
Visit
Upvote 112
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Looking for brand name that checks all the boxes? Enter Namify ✨ It not only uses AI to generate the most suitable brand name for your product or startup, but also does:
✅Trademark check
✅Domain check
✅Username check
🔥AND offers a free logo!
Launched in
Branding
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Namify
Interactive
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Namify
Free AI powered business name generator
38
reviews
204
followers
Follow for updates
Namify AI by
Namify
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Branding
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Namrata Arya
. Featured on June 12th, 2024.
Namify
is rated
5/5 ★
by 38 users. It first launched on June 17th, 2021.
Upvotes
112
Comments
49
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report