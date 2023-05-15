Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
NameWizard
NameWizard
Generate domain names using AI
Visit
Upvote 8
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The AI-Powered Domain Name Generator: Find memorable domain names in a flash and ensure they're available for registration!
Launched in
Productivity
Branding
Artificial Intelligence
by
NameWizard
Rooms.xyz BETA
Ad
Create interactive rooms in your browser
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out our product. Please leave your honest feedbackk!"
The makers of NameWizard
About this launch
NameWizard
Generate domain names using AI
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
NameWizard by
NameWizard
was hunted by
David Maker
in
Productivity
,
Branding
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
David Maker
. Featured on May 19th, 2023.
NameWizard
is not rated yet. This is NameWizard's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report