discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Adam Seabrook
MakerCo-founder https://www.namesnack.com
We launched NameSnack earlier this year after spending far too many hours trying to find available domains for our side projects. Around April we noticed a large uptick in usage that was obviously tied to people who were now unemployed or furloughed due to COVID. The IRS and US Census Bureau have recently released statistics showing an unexpected increase in people filing to set up as self-employed or employers. I know everyone has AI and ML in their products these days. We actually have a machine learning model we trained pretty heavily on real business names. It should help you find those special names you can actually register without having to pay a domain squatter.
Share
Nice! I like some of the suggestions for the keywords I tested
This is awesome! Congrats on the launch Adam!