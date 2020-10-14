NameShouts 2.0

discussion
Naureen Anwar
Maker
Special Thanks to @benln for hunting us. Hello Product Hunters!👋 My name is Naureen and I am one of the co-founders of NameShouts. Every new relationship starts with learning a new name. Our goal with NameShouts is to teach people how to pronounce names correctly. Names are getting more diverse than ever before (XÆ A-12 anyone 😂?) and we all encounter names on a day-to-day basis that we struggle to pronounce 😖. @chaity_tarafder , @sifc and I built the first version of NS to create a simple tool to help everyone pronounce names. 🎉 Very soon we saw that a large number of people from different industries including (sales/marketing/HR and education) were using us daily. These users wanted more features on NameShouts, such as lists and extensions. 🐘 We built Version 2.0 so that our power users can get more out of NameShouts, but without losing the simplicity that made it useful to everyone else. This is a complete redesign of NameShouts. One of the more powerful features in V2.0 lets users' favorite names and build their own custom name lists. We are also working on adding the following features in the upcoming weeks and months: - allowing users to record their own name and share it with their network 📣 - sharing your lists with your teammates or colleagues in-app; - integrations in Chrome, Hubspot, and Moodle with our NameShouts API; - new languages and accents;🇹🇷🇵🇭 - and much more. We are very excited to share this beta version with the Product Hunt community and we look forward to your feedback! ✍️
