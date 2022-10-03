Products
Names Estate
Ranked #20 for today
Names Estate
Search over 60+ decentralised names and DIDs
An aggregator for decentralised names and DIDs. We crawled 8.1 million names from 8 names services from 7 projects & working on integrating 50+ other projects.
You can check name availability across 60+ decentralised projects.
Developer-centric approach to quickly building internal UIs
About this launch
Names Estate
Search over 60+ decentralised names and DIDs
Names Estate by
Names Estate
was hunted by
Yazhisai Sivanathan
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
Blockchain
. Made by
Yazhisai Sivanathan
and
Adalarasu Deivasigamani
. Featured on October 4th, 2022.
Names Estate
is not rated yet. This is Names Estate's first launch.
