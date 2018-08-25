Namefruits
Namefruits AI finds the right name for your startup, from creation to checking your favourite name. Even if you don't know the direction you want to go with your business name: Namefruits will find out for you.
Namefruits: Interview with CEO Mark LeibleinShortly, Namefruits, the long-awaited and further logical development of the NameRobot idea, will be launched. Therefore, it's time for a short review on the development of the new artificial intelligence for naming, which has kept the NameRobot team pretty busy in the past months.
Namerobot
Mark LeibleinMaker@nameroboten · Make a name for yourself
Hi Producthunters, I'm one of the founders of NameRobot.com and I'm happy to introduce our brandnew tool Namefruits after a looong period of conceptioning and developing. I'm looking forward to answering your questions about our brand naming tool. As an experienced brand naming consultant I'm also glad to help you with questions about startup naming in general. Thank you for your feedback :-) Cheers, Mark Why a new brand naming tool or business name generator? We developed namerobot.com 8 years ago which is a huge box full of great naming tools. It helps you to create your unique startup name. Many of our users love to play with the different tools and settings others said they were looking for a tool that's even easier to use. But still a tool which creates individual and diverse names. For a long time we thought easy-to-use on the one side and high-quality on the other side could not go together. But one day we started conceptioning and developed Namefruits which brings both demands together - using artifical intelligence and deep learning. EASY No lengthy user manuals, no complicated tutorials: Simply answer easy multiple-choice questions about your project – Namefruits takes care of the rest and suggests personalized, unique and creative name ideas. You simply have to choose which one you like best. SOPHISTICATED Project definition, USP, idea research, name creation, usability checks, and so forth... Naming is a complex process, and as a layman it's easy to lose track. Namefruit thinks ahead and takes care of all important aspects of the naming process for you to help you find the best name for your project.
