Discussion
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
Awesome domains emailed to you when they are available at fair prices! What more could you want?
Maker
Hello everyone! 👋 I am happy to announce my new project Name2Inbox For as long as I can remember I was always interested in building things online. The most exciting part for me was choosing the project name. But what good was the name unless I had the domain name to go along with it. As you may already know, decent domains are very hard to come by. They are either already taken or are being sold for a lot of money. As a solution I began coming up with clever word combinations which gave me an edge in finding available domains. Eventually it became a hobby of mine and I was more interested in finding names than I was working on the projects themselves. I have launched this project to make decent domains available to people who are facing the same challenges. I want Name2Inbox to be the go-to place where people can find quality domains which they can actually afford. Please feel free to share your thoughts, and if you have a domain story of your own, I would love to hear it. Thanks!
