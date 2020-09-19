  1. Home
  2.  → Name Your Needs at Work w/ ...

Name Your Needs at Work w/ Notion

A Notion workbook so you can live your best work-life.

Imagine a course + workbook + on-demand cheerleader but make it fully customizable + adaptive (because it's built with Notion) all focused on helping you live your best work life.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment