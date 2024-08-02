Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
NailedThumbs
NailedThumbs
YouTube Thumbnail Swipe File Creator
Visit
Upvote 13
10% off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
NailedThumbs is a web app and Chrome extension that allows you to easily save the YouTube Thumbnails that make you click, into your own personal swipe file. Save, organise, and get inspiration for your own YouTube thumbnail designs.
Launched in
Marketing
Developer Tools
YouTube
by
NailedThumbs
Stateful
Ad
DevOps Notebooks for Teams
About this launch
NailedThumbs
YouTube Thumbnail Swipe File Creator
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
NailedThumbs by
NailedThumbs
was hunted by
Steve Farnworth
in
Marketing
,
Developer Tools
,
YouTube
. Made by
Steve Farnworth
. Featured on August 3rd, 2024.
NailedThumbs
is not rated yet. This is NailedThumbs's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report