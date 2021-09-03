Products
Nævner
Nævner
Color descriptions generated from hex color codes
🏷 Free
Web App
+ 3
Web-app and javascript plugin that generates a color description based on a hex color code. We made this for to have screenreader support for reading out color names on another app.
Featured
2h ago