Tarek Fahmy
MakerSVP of Engineering @ Wish
Download the free app on iOS or Android and share with your professional community to help us grow the network. We want to help as many people as possible, and the best way to do that is to have a large group of talented professionals available on the platform ready to help. It's free, it's easy, and takes very little effort to potentially change someone else's career prospects. Now more than ever we need to help one another, and we hope Nadeeni will be a positive step in that direction. We appreciate the support!
@tarekfahmy Great idea! I remember when I was job searching it was always a bit awkward to cold call people on LinkedIn. The idea of a platform designed to help those reach out to others is a great one- I look forward to joining as a mentor to give my two cents to those looking to find a job in my field!
@dalia_abbas Great to have you on board!
