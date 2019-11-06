Log InSign up
Send encrypted self-destructing messages wherever you want

With Nachricht.co you can send self-destructive and encrypted one-time messages. You don't even need to miss out the messenger or social network of your choice. And the best of all, it's completely free to use!
How you send self-destructing messages with simply every messengerSince April 2014, the free service Nachricht.co is online, with which you can send text messages via messengers like WhatsApp, Telegram and so on, that can only be read once. In addition, messages are stored encrypted. As soon as the recipient has opened the message, it is deleted from the database and it is gone forever and can't be read again.
How you can send self-destructive messages with simply an messenger or mailAlready a year ago it leaked out that the world's most popular messenger WhatsApp wants to cut off a slice of snapchat, signal and co - in the form of self-destructive messages. Now this feature has been seen in the wild for the first time.
Jermaine 🥳
Jermaine 🥳
Maker
Since 2014, Nachricht.co has been used by a large number of monthly users from Germany. It is now also available in English and Russian (more languages planned). I hope you like this little tool and I would be happy about constructive feedback. :)
Jermaine 🥳
Jermaine 🥳
Maker
It's now available as progressive web app (PWA). Just add Nachricht.co to your homescreen and it'll will behave just like a native app! 🚀
Rushi Jash
Rushi Jash
Looks really cool. Although the create message button is somehow not working for me in English version (works fine in other languages).
