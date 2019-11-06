Discussion
Jermaine 🥳
Since 2014, Nachricht.co has been used by a large number of monthly users from Germany. It is now also available in English and Russian (more languages planned). I hope you like this little tool and I would be happy about constructive feedback. :)
It's now available as progressive web app (PWA). Just add Nachricht.co to your homescreen and it'll will behave just like a native app! 🚀
Looks really cool. Although the create message button is somehow not working for me in English version (works fine in other languages).
