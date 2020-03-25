Discussion
Hello Product Hunt 👋, First of all, I hope you and your loved ones are doing well in these strange times. I always struggled to find a simple news app that keeps me updated on what’s happening across different sources. The apps I have tried were mostly feature-overloads or full of ads. That’s why we wanted to build Naby. When building Naby we focused on three key points: 1. Must-read stories only: Our news engine automatically curates the must-read stories that matter now using social media engagements. 2. Blocking: Ability to block sources or specific topics. 3. Reader: Removes the clutter and lets you focus on the story instead. We are improving Naby every day, so please let us know in the comments if you have any suggestions. Thanks, Yalcin
@yalcinozdemir The app looks awesome indeed , I really love the design of it!
The design looks enormous. It definitely protects the eyes, easy to use and rich in content. I love it!
What is more important for you when looking for a news app?
Simple to use
Ad-free
Reader mode
Speed
Design
Push Notifications
Hello Product Hunters!, I am the designer of Naby. We wanted to keep the app as simple as possible, focused on what is important. We will add more features in the future so please let us know your thoughts.