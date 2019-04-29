Connect with your Spotify account and get color palettes from your favorite albums.
FernahhMaker@fernahh
This application was developed with two objectives: show my skills with web development and try tools and paradigms in a production environment. It was developed with React and NodeJS. The source code is available on https://github.com/fernahh/nabbyl. Why "nabbyl"? The main concept was created when I have seen the Starboy's album cover, from The Weeknd. The colors are amazing! It was photographed and designed by Nabil Elderkin. To create a unique word, I just added two B's and changed I by Y. :)
