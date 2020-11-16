discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jeremy Ravenel
MakerMaker @cashstory @naas
Hey Guys! We're super happy to be here 😃 Naas is the first Jupyter based data-science platform that allows you to schedule, run, and expose all the awesome things you can with notebooks. For the past 4 years, we've been working with Jupyter to integrate our clients data projects into their production environment. But going from notebooks to prod is a tedious process. So we dreamed of making Jupyter a safe production environment to make data access as simple as writing on a piece of paper. Then, we realized that Netflix was on the same path! They are indeed betting heavily on notebooks to enable data access from engineers to business executives. We share their philosophy and created Naas 📒 Notebooks as automated Services 🚀 We wish to make Jupyter notebooks a commodity for everyone who wants to build data intelligence, with no black box. Everything is open-source, and we created a set of awesome notebooks templates to kickstart your projects in minutes. With Naas you can : ✅ Connect Naas to more than 3000 apps thanks to our integrations with Zapier, IFTT, Integromat. ✅ Create data scripts in minutes in pure Python, or with our low-code drivers ✅ Build repeatable workflows with Naas magic features (Scheduler, API, Assets...) ✅ Run AI-powered data pipelines effortlessly in a state of the art infrastructure (if you choose the SaaS version) Every PH user is very welcome to join the Naas adventure and we would love to hear your feedback! In the meantime, we’ll be around to answer your questions 😉
Share
Hey hunters, I’m the other co-founder of Naas, just a note here. When I met Jeremy, a few years ago he was using notebooks on his local machine and dreamed about a safe production environment. So we did it and deployed in the safer one: Kubernetes in AWS. 💥 Then we focused on our platform and python integration, named Naas-drivers. We decided to Open-source it and publish it to Pypip, to allow everyone to uses it. ❤️ Today, our early version supports many sources (Airtable, Google Sheets, Yahoo finance, news API, Canny, MongoDB, etc.) and 5 destinations (IFTTT, Zappier, Bubble, Integromat, Emails). We’re releasing new integrations every day and hope to support more than 50 by the end of the year. Join the community and help us work on sources (DynamoDB, MySQL, Trello, Hive, etc.) and a destination (Plotly, Html, PDF, etc.), most of which are not yet published. Adding integrations and improving the platform will be our focus for the next year. Connectors and orchestration will always remain open-sourced and in Python. We monetize our project with the SaaS platform and enterprise-grade features (support, hosting, management, privacy compliance, SSO, etc.). Thanks!
Congrats on the launch, @jeremy_ravenel!