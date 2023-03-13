Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
N7
N7
Academic tests, fast and easy
Visit
Upvote 16
10% Off Premium
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Use N7 to quickly find high-quality test questions by syllabus criteria and question type to easily compose targeted assessments complete with detailed mark schemes. You can even add your own questions to the mix and share them with your community.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Education
by
N7
monday.com for productivity
Ad
Turn your team into a productivity powerhouse
About this launch
N7
The Right Test - Fast
0
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
N7 by
N7
was hunted by
Andrew Belegrinos
in
Productivity
,
Education
. Made by
Andrew Belegrinos
and
Alaister Young
. Featured on March 13th, 2023.
N7
is not rated yet. This is N7's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#45
Report