MyYearInReview
MyYearInReview
30-Min Planner: Craft & Share 2024 Goals on LinkedIn
Efficiently outline your 2024 objectives in just 30 minutes. Turn aspirations into actionable plans with privacy-first guidance and directly share your goals on LinkedIn for added commitment. Start your journey to a focused and successful year now!
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
LinkedIn
by
MyYearInReview
About this launch
MyYearInReview
30-Min Planner: Craft & Share 2024 Goals on LinkedIn
MyYearInReview by
MyYearInReview
was hunted by
Romain David
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
LinkedIn
. Made by
Romain David
and
Guillaume POTIER
. Featured on December 27th, 2023.
MyYearInReview
is not rated yet. This is MyYearInReview's first launch.
