  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → MyYearInReview
MyYearInReview

30-Min Planner: Craft & Share 2024 Goals on LinkedIn

Free
Embed
Efficiently outline your 2024 objectives in just 30 minutes. Turn aspirations into actionable plans with privacy-first guidance and directly share your goals on LinkedIn for added commitment. Start your journey to a focused and successful year now!
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
LinkedIn
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
37
followers
MyYearInReview by
was hunted by
Romain David
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, LinkedIn. Made by
Romain David
and
Guillaume POTIER
. Featured on December 27th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is MyYearInReview's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-