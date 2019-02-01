Log InSign up
MyWhereAbouts

A map of your daily whereabouts, on the blockchain

We believe that your data is your property. MyWhereAbouts automatically tracks your location history and displays a daily list and map of all the places you have been. Think of it as a daily journal of your life where your identify and location data is secure, private and owned by you.

Despite promises to stop, US cell carriers are still selling your real-time phone location dataLast year, four of the largest U.S. cell carriers were caught selling and sending real-time location data of their customers to shady companies that sold it on to big spenders, who would use the data to track anyone "within seconds" for whatever reason they wanted. At first, little-know...
Peter ChmielMaker@petec029 · Owner, Cutting Edge Consulting
If you believe you should own, control and monetize your location data check out MyWhereAbouts.
