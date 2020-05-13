MyWebAR.com

MyWebAR Technology Allows Teachers to Create AR Teaching Aids Without Any Coding Experience | Markets Insider NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2015,DEVAR has been focusing on providing the best AR experience for children, featuring over 200 edutainment products, and recording over seven million sales. Today, with the mission of increasing student engagement and revolutionizing the traditional educational system, DEVAR aims to solve the challenges of remote education by introducing MyWebAR .