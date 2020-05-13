Discussion
👋 Hey, Hunters! Today we are happy to present you our cross-platform augmented platform and cloud editor - MyWebAR! 🎉 We used our 6-year experience in augmented reality to create a service that allows anyone to create augmented reality without being a programmer or hiring a development team. MyWebAR already has powerful capabilities and we will continue to expand them in the future. Today, MyWebAR features: 🖥️ Simple web-based editor that allows you to easily build your augmented reality experience 📱 Cross-platform augmented reality viewer that works in mobile and desktop web browsers 📷 Powerful QR tracking, image tracking and world tracking capabilities 🗂️ Access to the library including over 1,000 AR-ready 3D models 🎓 Special plans and resources for educators and educational establishments You can use MyWebAR to create - augmented reality materials for education - augmented reality business cards - augmented reality packaging - augmented reality printed products - augmented reality marketing campaigns and so much more! You are only limited by your own imagination. Get creative and transform the real world with MyWebAR! If you have any questions, suggestions or feedback do not hesitate to contact us at hello@mywebar.com
Easily one of the simplest tools to build AR I have ever seen Pros: - Easy to use - Don't need to install software to develop AR - Runs in stock Android browser Cons: - Can't really think of any Eager to find out what kind of stuff I can make with it!
