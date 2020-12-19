MyWebAR 2.0
The easiest way to create webAR
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Anna Belova
Hunter
CEO DEVAR/MyWebAR
🎈
👋 Hey Product Hunt, About 7 months ago we launched MyWebAR.com, a simple augmented reality building platform designed to allow people all over the world to create AR, no matter how experienced they are at coding. MyWebAR brings appless augmented reality to more than 6 billion devices running iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, ChromeOS and Linux. The editor runs in a web browser too and does not require installation of any other software. Today we are launching MyWebAR 2.0 with powerful new features for both newcomers and experienced users: 🖥️ Advanced Editor. Unleash the full potential of webAR with the PRO editor mode allowing you to create complex interactions, scripted animations and even augmented reality games ⚙️ Custom Scripts. Write, import and run custom JavaScript code to create unique augmented reality experiences and expand the stock functionality 🏢 Branded webAR. Use custom splashcreens, logos, loader animations and webAR URLs to create a white label solution instantly available in web browsers 👁️ 3 Types of Tracking. MyWebAR supports QR code recognition, image recognition and plane detection allowing you to augmented text books, guides, printed catalogues, packaging, advertising mediums, promotional campaigns and more 🏙️ Multi-Image webAR. Scan and augment multiple images using the same camera, without switching the webAR page 📷 Camera Mode. Add a camera button to your AR experience to let users take photos with your augmented reality content 📡 External Server Support. Store and link files from your own server to avoid scans and storage limits We are very excited about this feature update and to share our excitement with you we are running a Winter Sale with 35% DISCOUNT on our annual premium plans! If you have any questions, suggestions or feedback do not hesitate to contact us at hello@mywebar.com
Share
Done in 5 minutes on mywebar: https://vk.com/video604114976_45...
Hello! It's a great app. Our company used it in order to add AR to our business cards. Our clients were amazed.
What a great idea! It can be used for visual learning in schools
I think this product has endless marketing potential