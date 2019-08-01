Discussion
Barrett Brooks
For years I've been working to be more conscious of the products I'm buying. In the process, I've been able to shift my closet to a more thoughtful mix of products from brands that use good materials, hire/pay good people, and use good practices to make them. This extension is the beginning stages of a much larger vision to make the process of conscious consumerism less burdensome!
@barrettabrooks You get the vision! This is just the start of where we're going. The whole goal is to make it seamless to buy the more thoughtful mix of products.
Hi product hunters! @jenniferj_pdx and I are the founders of this project. We are really excited to launch the myTrestle Button to help you know, in less than 3 seconds, the values that you are supporting when you buy from a brand. I'll be monitoring this page all day, so please ask any questions and I'll do my best to respond ASAP!
Hello all! Happy to make your acquaintances. Thanks for taking the time to check out the myTrestle Button. We're open to feedback and thoughts on what role you see this playing in your lives. Happy to answer any questions! @CarlHickerson
What browser should we build this for next?
Firefox
Safari
Opera
Edge
@carlhickerson I know we've heard a lot of love for Firefox, but curious what people want! :)
Who do you imagine using a product like this?
I actually would use this - I try to shop this way already and it's not easy
I have a family member who would use this
I have a friend I think we be into this
Makes shopping ethically and sustainably a breeze! Could not recommend highly enough for anyone looking to be intentional with their spending.
@sam_sanders Thanks for the recommendation! Curious what your take on the Trestle Score is - the 5 heart ranking system that shows how compatible a company is based on the values you put in. Thoughts?