myTrestle Button

Revealing corporate values for curious conscious consumers

As you're shopping online, the myTrestle Button Google Chrome extension shows the corporate values of the brands you're browsing. Since the button knows YOUR values, you can easily compare values to make more conscious decisions about companies you support.
Trestle | PIE Demo Day 2019Uploaded by Portland Incubator Experiment on 2019-03-19.
Meet Trestle, the Company That Simplifies Ethical ShoppingBy Anna Gooding-Call For the conscientious shopper, buying almost anything these days has become a nightmare situation. Ethical concerns about chocolate and coffee production abound, and every few years reports of slave-like factory conditions in developing nations shock and devastate Western shoppers. Other considerations factor into the anxiety of the ethical shopper, too.
7 Reviews5.0/5
Barrett Brooks
Barrett Brooks
For years I've been working to be more conscious of the products I'm buying. In the process, I've been able to shift my closet to a more thoughtful mix of products from brands that use good materials, hire/pay good people, and use good practices to make them. This extension is the beginning stages of a much larger vision to make the process of conscious consumerism less burdensome!
jennifer
jennifer
Maker
@barrettabrooks You get the vision! This is just the start of where we're going. The whole goal is to make it seamless to buy the more thoughtful mix of products.
Carl Hickerson
Carl Hickerson
Maker
Hi product hunters! @jenniferj_pdx and I are the founders of this project. We are really excited to launch the myTrestle Button to help you know, in less than 3 seconds, the values that you are supporting when you buy from a brand. I'll be monitoring this page all day, so please ask any questions and I'll do my best to respond ASAP!
jennifer
jennifer
Maker
Hello all! Happy to make your acquaintances. Thanks for taking the time to check out the myTrestle Button. We're open to feedback and thoughts on what role you see this playing in your lives. Happy to answer any questions! @CarlHickerson
Carl Hickerson
Carl Hickerson
Maker
What browser should we build this for next?
Firefox
Safari
Opera
Edge
jennifer
jennifer
Maker
@carlhickerson I know we've heard a lot of love for Firefox, but curious what people want! :)
jennifer
jennifer
Maker
Who do you imagine using a product like this?
I actually would use this - I try to shop this way already and it's not easy
I have a family member who would use this
I have a friend I think we be into this
jennifer
jennifer
Maker
*I have a friend I think WOULD be into this.
Sam Sanders
Sam Sanders
Makes shopping ethically and sustainably a breeze! Could not recommend highly enough for anyone looking to be intentional with their spending.
jennifer
jennifer
Maker
@sam_sanders Thanks for the recommendation! Curious what your take on the Trestle Score is - the 5 heart ranking system that shows how compatible a company is based on the values you put in. Thoughts?
