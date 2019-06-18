Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Joe Mahavuthivanij
Hi fellow hunters! What did you collect as a kid -- toys, comics, trading cards? I collected Magic: The Gathering cards that would be worth thousands today, if only I had held onto them. I had no idea that collecting the things I loved was actually a smart financial decision. With Mythic Markets, we're combining the nostalgia of childhood with the fun of fandom and the excitement of the stock market. Investing in high-grade, appreciating collectibles can be out of reach for most people; so we built the platform to give everybody investment access to beloved cultural staples, in a way that's familiar to them. In addition to being financially rewarding, we believe that investing can be fun and bring you joy, regardless of income or net worth. What's something that you'd love to own a piece of?
