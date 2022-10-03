Products
Home
→
Product
→
mytalu
mytalu
Africa's All Access Multicurrency Account
A multi-currency account and virtual card experience to connect Africa to the globe. With our local account details, seamless FX experiences, and budgeting tools, mytalu provides an international passport for your money.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Personal Finance
by
mytalu
About this launch
mytalu
Africa's all-access multicurrency account
mytalu by
mytalu
was hunted by
Emmanuel Ehimuan
in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Personal Finance
. Made by
David Elliot Johnson
and
Chesca Walton
. Featured on October 3rd, 2022.
mytalu
is not rated yet. This is mytalu's first launch.
