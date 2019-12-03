Discussion
Hey everyone, we have just launched MyTabs. https://chrome.google.com/websto... There’s a 7-day free trial after which you may sign up for 1.99/month. Or skip the trial and sign up right away for 1.99/month. Many of you may be or have been OneTab users so you would have a good idea of how MyTabs works. We offer those features and more with cloud storage and syncing across devices as a key feature as many have lost or are losing tabs. You don’t have to worry about any more lost tabs. Some of you may be wary of a monthly fee or any fee but we think it’s a reasonably good price. For less than a cup of coffee or a candy bar per month, you’ll get access to current features, maintenance/updates, bug fixes, support for your questions, concerns, and feedback, and new features as we build them. We want to make working on MyTabs and giving you a quality product, service and experience our number one priority. We hope to see you onboard soon. Current Features: Save your tabs securely in the cloud, can be accessed from any computer No limit on the number of tabs Gather your tabs into one list, with the click of a button Manage and organize your tabs: Name your groups, rename tab URLs Drag and drop reordering (within tab groups) Tab hover cards Coming Soon: Right-click menu Dark mode Drag/drop (across groups) CSV/JSON import/export Share as webpage Merge groups Search/filter Tab Back History https://chrome.google.com/websto... Please share with us your feedback while/after using it. I hope you like it! Thanks
