MyTabs

Store and manage browser tabs

Browser Tab Management Chrome Extension that gives users the control to reliably store and manage their browser tabs. No more lost tabs! With MyTabs you can quickly gather all your tabs into one list, manage and organize them in one place.
KeMonté Jones
KeMonté Jones
Maker
Hey everyone, we have just launched MyTabs. https://chrome.google.com/websto... There’s a 7-day free trial after which you may sign up for 1.99/month. Or skip the trial and sign up right away for 1.99/month. Many of you may be or have been OneTab users so you would have a good idea of how MyTabs works. We offer those features and more with cloud storage and syncing across devices as a key feature as many have lost or are losing tabs. You don’t have to worry about any more lost tabs. Some of you may be wary of a monthly fee or any fee but we think it’s a reasonably good price. For less than a cup of coffee or a candy bar per month, you’ll get access to current features, maintenance/updates, bug fixes, support for your questions, concerns, and feedback, and new features as we build them. We want to make working on MyTabs and giving you a quality product, service and experience our number one priority. We hope to see you onboard soon. Current Features: Save your tabs securely in the cloud, can be accessed from any computer No limit on the number of tabs Gather your tabs into one list, with the click of a button Manage and organize your tabs: Name your groups, rename tab URLs Drag and drop reordering (within tab groups) Tab hover cards Coming Soon: Right-click menu Dark mode Drag/drop (across groups) CSV/JSON import/export Share as webpage Merge groups Search/filter Tab Back History https://chrome.google.com/websto... Please share with us your feedback while/after using it. I hope you like it! Thanks
