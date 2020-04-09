Mystery Books

Discussion
Marcus Amal
This is such a great idea! Proud of team at work here. Hi Saurav :O
Awesome idea in these trying times. Bookworms unite🤓✊🏽
Hey guys! Mystery Book is an idea my friends and I came up with after we saw this tweet: https://twitter.com/chbooksdc/st... With COVID-19 putting local bookstores at risk of closing, we knew we had to help support the community. If you are fortunate enough, please support bookstores, and buy a bundle of either 3 books for $50 or 6 books for $100 in your favorite genre! Hopefully we're able to help out a few bookstores get through these hard times. If you know of any local bookstores who struggling, please let us know! We are looking for bookstores to join our platform and fulfill orders.
This is a great way to keep people productively occupied, especially while they can’t go to local libraries! My family will get a lot of use out of this in the coming weeks.
@ryan_joseph_miranda Thanks Ryan :) Let me know if there's anything we can do to make it better!
This is awesome! Can I order a different genre?
@ketaki_deuskar Sure, feel free to email us at hello@mysterybooks.co and we'll set you up ⚡️