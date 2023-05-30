Products
Home
→
Product
→
Mysteries.ai
Mysteries.ai
A game where you play detective and solve a mystery
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
This is a game where you step into the shoes of a detective in the Wild West, determined to solve a captivating mystery. Engage in conversations with AI chatbots that hold clues to the mystery and uncover character backstories along the way
Launched in
Robots
Artificial Intelligence
Games
by
Mysteries.ai
About this launch
Mysteries.ai
A game where you play detective to solve a mystery
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Mysteries.ai by
Mysteries.ai
was hunted by
Josh Bickett
in
Robots
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
. Made by
Josh Bickett
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
Mysteries.ai
is not rated yet. This is Mysteries.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report