  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Mysteries.ai
Mysteries.ai

Mysteries.ai

A game where you play detective and solve a mystery

Free
Embed
This is a game where you step into the shoes of a detective in the Wild West, determined to solve a captivating mystery. Engage in conversations with AI chatbots that hold clues to the mystery and uncover character backstories along the way
Launched in
Robots
Artificial Intelligence
Games
 by
Mysteries.ai
About this launch
0
reviews
4
followers
was hunted by
Josh Bickett
in Robots, Artificial Intelligence, Games. Made by
Josh Bickett
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Mysteries.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-