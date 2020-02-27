Discussion
Vitalii Malets
Maker
Hi guys! I'm here to answer any questions you might have about Myscore.today. What we do: - Measure your influence and define your role in social networks - Give you personal analytics of your social profiles - Define and show you the most popular posts from your friends - Offer you unique gifts from brands I want to add some quick notes on privacy: - We don't share or sell any information about you with third parties. - We delete photos, posts, and any information when you say to delete them. - We are US-based and don't have any weird government connections. Thanks for checking us out!
