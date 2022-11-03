Products
This is the latest launch from Self Spell
See Self Spell’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
MyRoutine
MyRoutine
Habit management app, designed to maximize your productivity
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
MyRoutine was designed with the principle that good habits are best formed by making them a routine. Create better habits through consistency, reps, and routine.Track your progress, build self-awareness, and mark your growth.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Time Tracking
,
Lifestyle
by
Self Spell
About this launch
Self Spell
Positive affirmation by reciting your own voice repetitively
9
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
MyRoutine by
Self Spell
was hunted by
Blair
in
Productivity
,
Time Tracking
,
Lifestyle
. Made by
Blair
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Self Spell
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on April 3rd, 2022.
Upvotes
10
Comments
1
Day rank
#46
Week rank
#173
