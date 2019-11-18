Discussion
Tristan Pollock
When I was first told about this app, I was interested. I know someone will crack the mentorship on-demand space at some point, and I want to see it happen. I think mentorship and gaining access and insights to smart people is incredibly valuable. My Name Is promises no-BS video chatting with awesome people from tech influencers to celebrities and authors by paying for the time. It seems somewhere in between what Whale app was and what Cameo is today. I'm excited to see where it goes.
Hi everyone, Elizaveta Uvarova, founder of mynameis here. Imagine a world where you call anyone and they answer. mynameis is like an address book of every human being living on this planet, but the trick is: instead of a phone number you have a price per minute. A minute with the right person at the right time. Cold e-mails, messages and DMs are useless... I know it and you know it as well. That’s why I created mynameis, a platform that allows people to purchase each other’s attention and make the most of it via a videocall. You can be an investor, artist, entrepreneur, actor, tech consultant or growth hacker trust me… if your time is worth something, someone is willing to pay for it. So, let’s make the privilege of attention more accessible. Go on! Leave us your request. So, who you gonna call?
Guys, how do you find those people?
