Akshay Arunkumar
Hi, I am Akshay. So one of my friends is an avid traveler and just casually wished for an app which will help him keep record of all the cities he ever visited. And that lead to the creation of mymap.xyz; a simple web app to keep track of the cities you have visited or want to visit. How mymap works - - Search and select any city in the world; this will add a marker to the map. - Click on the added marker to select the type of the city - lived,visited or want to go. - You can also add a short note to each marker. - Share your maps with the world! Here's my map - http://mymap.xyz/akshay Please feel free to ask anything. Looking forward to your feedbacks!
