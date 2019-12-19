Mylivn
A social network for the next-gen content creator.
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Panagiotis Xanthopoulos
Maker
Hi Product Hunters! I’m Panos from the Mylivn team. This is the product of years of hard work and we’re really excited to share it with you! 🔥 Mylivn is a social network for the multi-passionate content creators. It has an endlessly scalable model that lets you customize the platform and create an infinite number of micro-networks in one single profile. On Mylivn, you can share each of your passions with different audiences and explore content in a flexible, personalized way. This Mylivn at a glance: 🔸Create a main channel with a timeline-based, swipe-and-scroll feed. 🔹See stories, posts and businesses around you on an interactive map. 🔸Create private and public group channels each with their story, feed and interactive map to connect with different audiences in an authentic way. 🔹Create multichannels – they are like playlists of content that each user creates by merging channels together to follow their posts and stories separately from everything else. (Jan 2020 launch) Also on Mylivn: a dual camera for the coolest stories; 1:1 and group chats; voice messaging; fun stickers, filters and texts; and more coming soon. This is just the beginning for us. Our goal is to provide a whole toolbox of customization options for creative people and to grow together with the creators on our platform. Mylivn is available on iOS. Web is in beta testing and Android version is planned for March, 2020. We’d love to hear your thoughts on our app!
Upvote (2)Share