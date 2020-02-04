Discussion
Hamid Nekcha
Maker
Hello Product Hunt community, Hamid from Morocco here 🇲🇦👋 This is my first time launching a product. Any feedback is highly appreciated ❤️ * Why mylink.fyi? There are countless personal links services out there. But they all have the same problems: countless unuseful features. Stupid user experience. Slow page loading for your visitors. And above all, a lot of ads. With mylink.fyi, I made sure to do things differently: First, I'm not competing on features. I'm focusing on the heart of the service: a page for your links. This means focusing on the links. No ads, no pop-ups, no modals, no invitation to subscribe... Just your links. Second, I know waiting for a page to load is frustrating, especially for visitors. I made the speed my first priority by leveraging Google's powerful CDN. The pages are lightweight and don't contain any third-party CSS/JS library. Which makes them load very fast. And finally, making the UX better. Either for the visitors or the user. No countless themes to choose from, a handful only that look and work perfectly. And an easy administration for the user to manage the page. Please give it a try and let me know if you have any feedback. * Coupon for Product Hunt There is a 14 days trial period. If you're ready to go Premium, please use the following coupon: 10OFFMYLINKFYI. This will give you 10% off, forever, on your subscription. If you need more than 14 days, please let me know via Twitter or here and I can add more time to your account :) Thank you all!
@hamidnekcha great, i have a service like that shuuka.com ... I hope you have great success with your product. Go ahead do not give up. You have a long way. It looks very good luck.
