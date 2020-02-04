  1. Home
  2.  → mylink.fyi

mylink.fyi

Your personal and unique link, for your other links

Tired of linking to all your social media profiles or updating the link in your bio whenever you post something new? Get your personal link, and use it everywhere, once and for all.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Hamid Nekcha
Hamid Nekcha
Maker
Hello Product Hunt community, Hamid from Morocco here 🇲🇦👋 This is my first time launching a product. Any feedback is highly appreciated ❤️ * Why mylink.fyi? There are countless personal links services out there. But they all have the same problems: countless unuseful features. Stupid user experience. Slow page loading for your visitors. And above all, a lot of ads. With mylink.fyi, I made sure to do things differently: First, I'm not competing on features. I'm focusing on the heart of the service: a page for your links. This means focusing on the links. No ads, no pop-ups, no modals, no invitation to subscribe... Just your links. Second, I know waiting for a page to load is frustrating, especially for visitors. I made the speed my first priority by leveraging Google's powerful CDN. The pages are lightweight and don't contain any third-party CSS/JS library. Which makes them load very fast. And finally, making the UX better. Either for the visitors or the user. No countless themes to choose from, a handful only that look and work perfectly. And an easy administration for the user to manage the page. Please give it a try and let me know if you have any feedback. * Coupon for Product Hunt There is a 14 days trial period. If you're ready to go Premium, please use the following coupon: 10OFFMYLINKFYI. This will give you 10% off, forever, on your subscription. If you need more than 14 days, please let me know via Twitter or here and I can add more time to your account :) Thank you all!
UpvoteShare
Edward Vasquez
Edward Vasquez
@hamidnekcha great, i have a service like that shuuka.com ... I hope you have great success with your product. Go ahead do not give up. You have a long way. It looks very good luck.
UpvoteShare