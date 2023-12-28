Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
MyLikes
MyLikes
All about recommendations sharing!
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A platform designed specifically for recommendations sharing.
Launched in
Social Media
by
MyLikes
About this launch
MyLikes
All about recommendations sharing!
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
MyLikes by
MyLikes
was hunted by
Faiyaz Shaikh
in
Social Media
. Made by
Faiyaz Shaikh
. Featured on January 4th, 2024.
MyLikes
is not rated yet. This is MyLikes's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report