Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming Products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time Travel
Most loved products by the community
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About Us
Newsletter
Ambassadors
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a Job
Legal
How to post a product?
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
MyKeys
MyKeys
Web app to store your encrypted passwords as bookmarks
🏷 Free
Productivity
+ 2
MyKeys is a simple web app to manage collections of passwords as bookmarks. It transforms your encrypted passwords into a long url that you can add to bookmarks to open it later or share with your friends.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago