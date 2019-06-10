Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → MyHumans

MyHumans

Don't be disturbed by spam calls.

Typical call blocking apps use blacklists that spammers laugh at because they can just "spoof" or fake their phone number. Just toggle on the "My Humans Only" switch and say goodbye to telemarketers, sales calls, headhunters, scams, and spam.
The Truth about Robocall Blocking Apps | MyHumans - Regain control of incoming iPhone callsHow these apps work is they download a continuously-updated list of numbers associated with robocall or spam activity. These lists are compiled by users of the app reporting calls as spam and from third-party data providers.
Reviews
Discussion
Sean Lavine
Sean Lavine
Maker
MyHumans is available for US numbers on Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Your contacts are kept securely on-device. No disturbance, annoyance, or distraction, while still allowing other notifications to alert you (this is how it differs from Do Not Disturb mode). If the call is important, the person will leave a voicemail. You can review any voicemails later at a time that works for you, on your terms! I've solved my own frustration with spam calls by creating MyHumans. I hope you decide to try it out. Any feedback would be much appreciated. 🙏
UpvoteShare