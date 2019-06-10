Reviews
MyHumans is available for US numbers on Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Your contacts are kept securely on-device. No disturbance, annoyance, or distraction, while still allowing other notifications to alert you (this is how it differs from Do Not Disturb mode). If the call is important, the person will leave a voicemail. You can review any voicemails later at a time that works for you, on your terms! I've solved my own frustration with spam calls by creating MyHumans. I hope you decide to try it out. Any feedback would be much appreciated. 🙏
