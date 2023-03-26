Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → MyGPT by SamurAI
MyGPT by SamurAI
Ranked #1 for today

MyGPT by SamurAI

Access to plugins without ChatGPT Plus

Free
Embed
Access to chatGPT plugins without ChatGPT Plus
Launched in Artificial Intelligence by
ChatGPT Plugins by SamurAI
Advertise on Product Hunt
Advertise on Product Hunt
Ad
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
About this launch
ChatGPT Plugins by SamurAI
ChatGPT Plugins by SamurAIAccess to chatGPT plugins without ChatGPT Plus
1review
524
followers
MyGPT by SamurAI by
ChatGPT Plugins by SamurAI
was hunted by
Ankur Singh
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Shreyas Dorle
,
Anil Matcha
,
Sunny Kumar
,
Inderpreet Singh
,
Sneha Nair
,
Abhishek Ambad
and
Ankur Singh
. Featured on March 31st, 2023.
ChatGPT Plugins by SamurAI
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is ChatGPT Plugins by SamurAI's first launch.
Upvotes
355
Vote chart
Comments
327
Vote chart
Day rank
#1
Week rank
#19