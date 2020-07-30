Discussion
1 Review
An
Maker
myFrontpage is here! 🎉🎉🎉 Hey there! My name is An and I'm 18 years old! I never really liked the default page which showed up when opening up a new tab in my browser. I see it hundred times each and every day. And yet, it's unpersonal, not really customizable and actually kinda boring. That's why I created myFrontpage! myFrontpage allows you to easily create your own, custom New-Tab page for your browser with a simple, visual editor! No code needed! Want to add an image of your cat to your frontpage? Easy. Want to display the time and the weather? Simple! Just want to have an empty page with your favourite color? Of course! It's your frontpage. You can decide what you want to display on it. The editor is kept simple and intuitive so everyone can use it! You don't need to know how to code! If you know a bit of CSS, you can even customize it further by adding your own CSS code and by creating themes for yourself and other myFrontpage users! Try it out now without signing up by visiting myfront.page! Oh, and did I mention that there's currently a discount running for the premium plan? Get the lifetime premium plan for just 25€ instead of 40€ in the next few hours! 😍 Have fun & be creative! I hope you like it!! An
