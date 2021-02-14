  1. Home
Uniting humans and AI to help the blind community

What does giving back mean to you?
For us, it was making Myfinderr, an iOS that offers both an advanced AI and human support to a visually impaired person, allowing them to live more independently. Please volunteer or check out the AI ☺️
