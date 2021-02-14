Discussions
Deals
Jobs
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
MyFinder
MyFinder
Uniting humans and AI to help the blind community
iPhone
Artificial Intell...
Tech
What does giving back mean to you?
For us, it was making Myfinderr, an iOS that offers both an advanced AI and human support to a visually impaired person, allowing them to live more independently. Please volunteer or check out the AI ☺️
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
💬
Be the first to comment
Send