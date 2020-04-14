MyFeed 2.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Matt Hakimi
Maker
No one wants to scroll for hours on multiple different feeds to find trending information. With all the BS content on our feeds today, sadly, that is what we are faced with today when using twitter, facebook, and instagram (the worst offender). There's too much clutter, and not enough curation of who and what are important today. Enter MyFeed. MyFeed started as a simple "social influencer directory" 2 years ago, and has since grown into the most robust and complete trending aggregator on the web. Right now, we are focused on celebrities & influencers, but will be expanding to topics soon. The algorithm uses data from Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, all major news sites, & more to create rankings and grab content about the top trending things you might have missed today, based on your interests. Whether its a new song released - or a sports trade - I've been using MyFeed myself and it saves me a ton of time scrolling through timelines and news feeds, AND I'm becoming more informed due to all the different perspectives outside of my 'filter bubble' that I'm being exposed to. Try out our new WEB APP for free at www.myfeed.today and let us know what you think!
UpvoteShare