Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
MyEssayGrader.ai
MyEssayGrader.ai
A tool that uses AI to help teachers to grade student essays
Visit
Upvote 2
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Using AI as a thought partner, teachers can grade essays more efficiently. And, students can use the tool as part of the revision process.
Launched in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
MyEssayGrader.ai
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
MyEssayGrader.ai
A tool that uses AI to help teachers to grade student essays
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
MyEssayGrader.ai by
MyEssayGrader.ai
was hunted by
Eric Kean
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Eric Kean
. Featured on March 3rd, 2023.
MyEssayGrader.ai
is not rated yet. This is MyEssayGrader.ai's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#309
Report