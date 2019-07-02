Reviews
Levon
Hey ProductHunters! 👋 ䷖ If you ever needed to rent or sell the property you live in, you probably know the pain of creating multiple ads in the classifieds websites or facebook groups when you have to upload the same photos and descriptions over and over again. 🤪 🏠 Mydoors will help you reduce that friction by creating an individual page for your property with a unique memorable link (for example mydoors.to/demoproperty) which you can then use to share in all your ads and conversations. 👫 Also, it's a great way to let your friends know your place's exact location and how it looks like. 👩💻Independent real-estate pros, on the other hand, can use MyDoors to promote all the properties they manage. FEATURES: 🎁 100% free to use 🔗 Unique memorable links, e.g. mydoors.to/origami ✉️ Instant Whatsapp messages to connect to the owner 📍 Property's exact location map 📷 Great looking gallery to present your property in the best light 🎥 Embedded Youtube video overview of your property 📜 Stunning page design with property description, list of amenities and details about the space and neighborhood. Anxious to know your feedback, so will be here all day to answer any of your questions/comments 😇 Thanks 🙏 Levon ❤️
