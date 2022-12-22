Products
MyDataCoin

MyDataCoin

Your data, your digital asset

Free
It's a Web3 social and innovative smart solution based on blockchain technology. It allows to earn for any Internet user on their data in the form of a new social,digital currency and control the data flow without any hassle.
Launched in Blockchain
MyDataCoin
About this launch
MyDataCoin
MyDataCoinYour data - Your digital asset.
MyDataCoin
MyDataCoin
was hunted by
Azimbek Sagynbaev
. Made by
Azimbek Sagynbaev
. Featured on December 22nd, 2022.
MyDataCoin
is not rated yet. This is MyDataCoin's first launch.
