Home
→
Product
→
MyDataCoin
MyDataCoin
Your data, your digital asset
It's a Web3 social and innovative smart solution based on blockchain technology. It allows to earn for any Internet user on their data in the form of a new social,digital currency and control the data flow without any hassle.
Launched in
Blockchain
by
MyDataCoin
About this launch
MyDataCoin
Your data - Your digital asset.
MyDataCoin by
MyDataCoin
was hunted by
Azimbek Sagynbaev
in
Blockchain
. Made by
Azimbek Sagynbaev
. Featured on December 22nd, 2022.
MyDataCoin
is not rated yet. This is MyDataCoin's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
2
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#159
