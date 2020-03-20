MyCoronaHelper

Discussion
Prashant Prabhu
Maker
We were grocery shopping with our masks on, and we saw a few elderly people without masks on, grocery shopping and running other chores. Knowing that they are more vulnerable to COVID-19, we started discussing potential ways to connect the ones who can help to the ones who need help like the elderly, the sick etc.. So we hacked this up quickly to see if it gets any usage. If it does, we will develop it further. An example of how it already helped: a lady reached out asking for help for her 91 year old mother who needed medical assistance (not with COVID-19), but did not want to go to the hospital because of the risk of COVID-19. She needed tele-medicine help. We connected her to resources that enabled her to get that service.
