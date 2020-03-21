MyCookbook.io
Paul Mynarsky
Maker
Hi folks! It’s Paul from MyCookbook.io and together with my business partner Dany we’re excited to launch our product here on ProductHunt. MyCookbook.io is a web app that allows anyone to create and order hardcover cookbooks of food recipes by turning any online recipe into a preformatted cookbook page. We created MyCookbook.io because we were fed up with printing online recipes on loose sheets of paper when cooking, only to end up with a messy pile of discarded recipes that cluttered the kitchen. Great recipes are the gateway to wonderful meals with family and friends, and to creating memories. We were determined to find a way to easily save our favorite online recipes and print them in long-lasting personalized cookbooks. Our goal was to make it super simple: 1. Save a recipe from any website 2. Organize your recipe collections 3. Preview, edit and purchase your preformatted cookbook This is how MyCookbook.io came to live. We’d love to hear your feedback!
