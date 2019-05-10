Congress has a total of 535 members. It's difficult to stay up to date on your representatives as well as the bills they introduce and vote on. This app aims to make that information readily available to ensure your representatives are held accountable!
Daniel OrsMaker@danieiors · Project Manager, MyCongress
We collectively wanted to see if there was a way to provide better access to congressional data on bills, member votes, member activity, and more for the United States Congress! Our core beginning feature set includes: Search: Users can view search results for representatives by state, or by name Missed Votes Leaderboard: Users can see which representatives have missed the most amount of votes in the congress (to hold them accountable!) Recent Bills: Users can view the latest bills that are currently being introduced and considered on the Congress floor! Committees: Users can view all of the committees that exist in Congress as well as see who is the Chairman of each. Compare Members: Users can compare two different members of Congress with a side by side view. Follow Members: Users can follow different members of Congress for easy access on their dashboard. To learn more, feel free to ask us questions -- we are: @danieiors - Project Manager @ali_lahrime - Product Manager @secilreel - Design Lead @owencc - Testing Lead @pkossari - Marketing Lead
