MyCar by Chase Automotive

MyCar is a new online resource you can use to track the maintenance of your cars, understand their market value, check for safety recalls and more.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Hussein Yahfoufi
Hunter
Co-founder 👉 MoneyMinx.com
About once a month I update the value of my assets, liabilities and net worth. For cars, I used to use a best guess by looking up different cars for sales that were similar to mine in our area. Not a fun thing to always do. Until I came across Chase MyCar! I added my cars to the site and now I simply login, look up the value and copy it to my Money Minx account ;).
UpvoteShareReport