Would you recommend this product?
Danny Cohen
MakerCo-founder MyBundle.TV
Hello everyone! 2 years ago, my brother, Jason, and I were catching up and ended up talking about the latest shows we were watching. Probably to no surprise, both shows were on streaming services. Afterward, it got us both thinking: why were we still paying so much money for cable TV when most of the content we watched we streamed? There were still some live TV channels we (and our wives) both enjoyed, and I’m a big sports fan, but beyond that, did we really need to pay so much for hundreds of channels we didn’t even watch? That’s when we decided to do some research and ‘cut the cord.’ But it took way too much time. First, we had to figure out all the services that existed. Then I built a spreadsheet to figure out which service had the channels I needed. The whole process took days! After helping our friends and family do the same, we realized we could help more people save money and free themselves from cable & satellite TV if we could automate the research process and give each person a personalized recommendation and so, MyBundle.TV was born. Here are a few things you should know about MyBundle.TV: 💰 100% free to Consumer ✂️Help Cable/Satellite Subscribers Cut the Cord 📺Help Cord Cutters/Nevers find new Streaming Services 🍿Discover what streamer has a show or movie you want to watch 📡 Find a new Internet Provider 👨💻Consumer always comes first, regardless of affiliate relationship MyBundle.TV currently offers two (FREE) services: -Find My Bundle: For those looking to ditch cable or satellite. Answer a few questions about your household viewing preferences, pick your must-have live TV channels and our algorithm generates three personalized Streaming Bundles. In less than three minutes, you could be saving over $600. We may also recommend a new internet provider in your area. -The Streaming Marketplace: For all streamers. Our constantly growing Streaming Marketplace, which already features over 130+ services, introduces you to new services ranging from general entertainment to news, niche genres, fitness, education, sports, and so much more! Search by genre, channels, TV shows, or movie titles to find your next favorite streaming service. The #streamingrevolution is only just beginning. The best part about it? The more streamers that cut the cord and find new services, the more media companies old and new will create new services for our growing population! So what are you waiting for? Even if you’ve already cut the cord, you surely know someone who is still paying for cable. Help a loved one join the revolution and maybe you’ll get more than 🧦 this holiday season. Check out MyBundle.TV and let us know what you think in the comments!
