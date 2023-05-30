Products
Home
→
Product
→
MyBranz
MyBranz
Your one-stop-shop for authentic product reviews
MyBranz is a mobile marketplace driven by people sharing their genuine experiences with products and brands. We're changing consumer decision-making by providing a platform for unfiltered feedback and authentic insights.
Launched in
Android
Social Network
by
MyBranz
About this launch
MyBranz
Your one-stop-shop for authentic product reviews
1
review
18
followers
MyBranz by
MyBranz
was hunted by
Janani Kumar
in
Android
,
Social Network
. Made by
Janani Kumar
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
MyBranz
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is MyBranz's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
2
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#151
